Video: Saints wrap up mini-camp, Kamara misses in contract huff

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara skipped the final workout of mini-camp, unhappy with progress over a contract extension. That’s according to NFL.com, which spoke with Kamara’s agent.

Kamara is set to earn a little more than $10 million this season, but most of that is not guaranteed. Kamara has no guaranteed money in 2025.

Here’s Saints head coach Dennis Allen:

The 49ers recently signed running back Christian McCaffery to a two year extension. That extension includes an average of $19 per season over the final two years of the deal.

McCaffery was the 8th pick in the 2017 draft. Kamara was drafted 67th.

Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak also spoke with reporters after practice.

