Video: Saints offense practices at OTA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints are wrapping up Organized Team Activities this week. Wednesday’s session was open to the media. Running back Alvin Kamara, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who have been absent from OTA’s this spring, were not at practice Wednesday.

Here’s Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

The Saints hold mini-camp next week. Attendance is mandatory.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.