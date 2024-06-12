Video: Saints offense at mini-camp

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints had workout #2 of mini-camp Wednesday. Camp concludes Thursday. And, then the club takes off, until the Saints reconvene in late July in Irvine, California.

Head coach Dennis Allen said cornerback Alontae Taylor missed practice with an oblique injury. Allen said Taylor will not practice, Thursday, either.

Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods visited with media after practice.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.