VIDEO: Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown geeks out over ex-UFC star Nate Diaz

Mike Brown was gushing when he heard Nate Diaz was going to be in attendance for a Sacramento Kings game.

The former UFC star attended Tuesday’s Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers game at Golden 1 Center. The Kings won their home game 109-95.

Brown, the Sacramento Kings’ head coach, heaped praise on Diaz and discussed his love for the UFC.

“I’m a big UFC guy,” Brown said during a media scrum. “Man, I heard Nate Diaz is in the house. Respect, Nate. You, your brother, what you guys (have) done – I get excited when I watch UFC. I have me a few drinks, and I get into it and think I’m out there.

“I could never do what they do, but man, (I’m) a huge, huge fan of the Diaz brothers, especially knowing Nate is in the house, so if you guys see him out there, obviously I know you guys do anyway, but show him love because he’s one of the all-time greatest – a lot of fun to watch.”

Sacramento Kings Head Coach, Mike Brown, is a massive UFC fan and was excited to see Nate Diaz in the arena 🔥 (🎥: ja_gadon/instagram) @SacramentoKings | @NateDiaz209 pic.twitter.com/M7Ag0Ke5ir — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) April 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie