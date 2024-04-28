Video: Ryan Garcia shows Colby Covington left hooks after Donald Trump meetup in Florida

Boxing star Ryan Garcia and UFC contender Colby Covington recently encountered one another at a Donald Trump meetup in Palm Beach, Fla. and technique tips were exchanged.

After shadowboxing for Trump and seemingly giving his endorsement with a “Trump 2024” cry inside The Mar-a-Lago Club, Garcia was filmed teaching Covington left hook striking sequences.

Garcia explained his mindset with left hook placements and topped off his demonstration with an uppercut, as Covington looked on, audibly awed.

The two then embraced. Covington later posting a picture with Garcia captioned “Kings.”

Ryan Garcia teaching Colby Covington how to throw a hook 😭 pic.twitter.com/PfvOPNEED5 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 27, 2024

Covington has not competed since a December title shot loss to Leon Edwards. In recent weeks, he’s been repeatedly called out by Ian Garry, who has peppered his social media with comments.

Garcia rides high off a fairly dominant boxing match win April 20 over Devin Haney.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie