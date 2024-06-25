Video: Roy Keane jokes at expense of English pundits getting giddy about Euro 2024 success

Roy Keane doesn’t ever hold back when he thinks fellow pundits are getting ahead of themselves. Especially when it concerns the England national team.

The Three Lions are taking on Slovenia in their final group match and a win for Gareth Southgate’s side would see them finish top of the standings.

That would put England on the easier side of the draw as France’s draw with Poland means that Didier Deschamp’s side have finished second in Group D, which puts them on one side of the bracket with Germany, Spain and Portugal.

This is something England will want to avoid but it’s currently goalless in their final group match against Slovenia.

Southgate knows his team need to improve because their performances up until now have been below par for a side deemed favourites to go all the way in Germany.

However, Keane issued a hilarious response when the English pundits working for ITV were guilty of getting giddy before the game.

“Just give them the trophy,” Keane said whilst laughing at the expense of his fellow pundits.

“Just give them the trophy” 🏆 Roy Keane is having none of this easier route chat for England 🤣#Euro2024 | #ENGSLO pic.twitter.com/VK4QowUD0d — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 25, 2024

Footage courtesy of ITV

It was another flat performance from England in the first half, but they’ve come out and passed the ball quicker in the second half.

Only time will tell if that helps them break down Slovenia.

