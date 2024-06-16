Video: Roma’s Zalewski provides assist for Poland opener against Netherlands

Roma wing-back Nicola Zalewski provided the assist for Poland’s opener against the Netherlands in the first match in Group D at EURO 2024 on Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old wide man whipped in a corner for compatriot Adam Buksa to nod home after just over 15 minutes of action at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

It is a match that features several Serie A representatives. Zalewski is just one of four in the Poland line-up, which also includes Juventus’s Wojciech Szczesny, Inter-bound Piotr Zielinski and Bologna talent Kacper Urbanski.

The Dutch team, meanwhile, also features Inter defenders Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij, as well as Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.