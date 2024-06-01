VIDEO: Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series 5K takes place at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — More than 3,500 runners toured Balboa Park Saturday morning while participating in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series 5K.

According to event organizer’s, many people the hitting the pavement were doing so as a “shake out” run for Sunday’s highly anticipated marathon and half marathon.

Video captured from the event shows runners of all ages taking on the challenge. From local participants and those who traveled from out of town, the turn out was lively.

Here’s a recap of Saturday’s 5K run:

The endurance and fun are expected to return Sunday with the race slated to begin at 6:15 a.m. More information on the Rock n’ Roll Running Series can be found here.

