VIDEO: Robert Phinisee’s buzzer-beating three gives No. 25 Indiana win over Butler
Robert Phinisee capped off an impressive comeback from No. 25 Indiana on Saturday, as they erased a double-digit second half deficit to knock off Butler in the Crossroads Classic, 71-68.
Juwan Morgan scored a career-high 35 points, but the star of the game ended up being the freshman point guard Phinisee, who made this ridiculous three off of a busted play for the win:
THIS IS M̶A̶R̶C̶H̶ DECEMBER! pic.twitter.com/4GQjLePG2r
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 15, 2018
This is a tough break for a Butler team that availed themselves well. The Bulldogs controlled this game for 35 minutes, answering every Indiana run with a Sean McDermott dagger three or a big bucket from Kamar Baldwin. They earned a stop on the final possession of the game, blowing up the play that Archie Miller designed and forcing Indiana into the shot Butler wanted them to take — a 30-footer from a freshman with a couple hands in his face.
The shot just so happened to go in.
Sometimes that’s the way the ball bounces.
The Hoosiers are now 4-1 in one possession games.