Video review: Baker Mayfield touchdown pass #2 of 2020

As we prepare for the 2021 season we want to take a look back at some of the things from the 2020 season and what we can learn from them for the Cleveland Browns. In particular, we are going to focus on Baker Mayfield with these video reviews.

As is the reality of the NFL in our day and age, the quarterback makes the offense successful or not. Mayfield is no different for the Browns and his 2020 season was one to get excited about with very few flaws and most of them coming early in the season as he adjusted to Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

We previously looked at Mayfield’s first touchdown pass of the season. (New Window)

Today we take a look at his second touchdown pass which came in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. This one should excite Browns fans as Mayfield hits Odell Beckham Jr. with a deep ball on a well-designed and well-executed play-action pass.

The video breaks down how the play set the Browns up for success and how Mayfield and Beckham did the rest with their talent:

As noted in the video, we will continue to look at Mayfield’s touchdowns from 2020 but also take a look at his interceptions as well leading up to training camp and the 2021 season.