Video: Reacting to Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal presser brawl, new date for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

There have been new wrinkles in the upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing matches.

Both bouts have received a new date, and Diaz and Masvidal’s teams brawled at a press conference last week. Where does the level of interest in these fights stand? Did the brawl spark things up for Diaz-Masvidal? Did Tyson’s health issues turn off fans from the bout with Paul?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Dan Tom, Danny Segura and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia weigh in on the latest in these big-name boxing fights.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

