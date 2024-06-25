Video: Reacting to Conor McGregor’s injury, timetable for UFC return

A broken pinky toe.

That’s what took out Conor McGregor from his highly-anticipated UFC return.

McGregor revealed last week the details of his injury that had him withdraw from his fight against Michael Chandler in the June 29 main event at UFC 303. McGregor also commented on his decision-making process to pull out from the fight, along with a timetable for his return.

What do you make of McGregor’s call? Should the fight against Chandler be preserved for a later date?

MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura, Brian “Goze” Garcia, Dan Tom and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia react to the latest with McGregor.

