Quick, Kings shut out Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers, playing for the second time in as many nights, just couldn’t find the equalizer in Thursday’s contest against the L.A. Kings.

Despite outshooting the Kings, including by a 17-5 margin in the third period, the Flyers dropped a 2-0 decision on the road in large part because of the play of L.A. netminder Jonathan Quick, who turned aside all 35 shots he faced for the shut out.

There have been a number of skaters scoring hat tricks through the first two days of the new season. In some cases, those hat tricks have made franchise history. Per the NHL, Quick became the third goalie in Kings franchise history to record a shut out in the opener, joining Rogie Vachon and Stephane Fiset in that category.

Trevor Lewis and Tyler Toffoli both scored for the Kings.

The Flyers continue their road trip on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks, and then Tuesday against the Nashville Predators.

The Kings visit their California rivals, the San Jose Sharks, on Saturday.

