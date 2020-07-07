“Christian Pulisic goal for Chelsea” is a term we are getting more and more used to hearing.

The USMNT star scored again for Chelsea at Crystal Palace in a London derby, as he’s now scored three goals in his first five Premier League games back.

We are not exaggerating when we say that Pulisic has been the best player in the Premier League since the restart.

Pulisic was switching between right and left flank and caused Palace plenty of problems, as Frank Lampard spoke about many people comparing him to Eden Hazard in the week.

“Christian is more direct. He has the ability to break a line and run forward which is a great trait in the modern game,” Lampard said. “Why I shy away from it the other night is because Eden has been here and done it over a period of time to an incredible level. Christian has it in his hands to make a real impact over time. It’s great to see him [doing well] but there’s a lot of development to come. Christian is taking responsibility to change games.”

The Pennsylvanian native certainly looked like Hazard at Selhurst Park as the latest Pulisic goal for Chelsea was a beauty.

For his goal he was set free by Willian, as he worked the ball onto his left foot and smashed home at the near post. What a strike.

Check out the latest Pulisic goal in the video above, as he now has nine goals in his debut season in the Premier League.

VIDEO: Pulisic smashes home superb goal originally appeared on NBCSports.com