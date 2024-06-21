(Video) PSG Star Leaves Liverpool Ace Red-Faced with Stunning Nutmeg in France-Netherlands Clash

The French national team are without Kylian Mbappé, so they’ll need other players to step up their game. Ousmane Dembélé is one of the attack players who will be counted on, and the Frenchman is off to a good start.

In the early stages of the first half, Dembélé provided the first viral moment when he nutmegged Liverpool standout Cody Gakpo. The Paris Saint-Germain player appears to be playing with more confidence, which should be good news for France.