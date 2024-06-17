(Video): “Problems in training” and “sulking” – Worrying insider information on Chelsea striker target

The links between Chelsea and Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran aren’t going anywhere, and in fact they’re only growing more concrete.

On TalkSport yesterday they had former Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor talking about what he made of the move, and right away the concerns about his character were raised.

Agbonlahor mentioned the “problems in training” and “sulking” about not starting we’ve heard mentioned elsewhere already.

It aligns with what we heard last week, which was that Chelsea were going a major assessment of the striker’s character, with Matt Law reporting that the Blues are “carrying out background checks on the Colombian.”

You can see them discussing the move in the clip embedded here: