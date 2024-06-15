Video: Portugal training session disrupted by fan invasion as Bruno Fernandes and teammates practice

Excited Portugal fans spoil Euro 2024 preparations ahead of first game against Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Roberto Martinez’s side saw their preparations descent into chaos on Friday while Bruno Fernandes and team-mates took part in an open training session.

Ahead of their first game versus Czech Republic, Portugal invited fans to watch them training at their tournament base in Westphalia.

The excitement of a dozen or so fans took hold as they rushed onto the pitch where the Portugal players were training, leading to the session being brought to a sudden stop.

Then officials chased the fans but, as one attempted to dodge his way around the staff, Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa raced 50 yards before taking him out with a crunching rugby tackle. Proper order, none of this stand-offish messing around.

Portugal goalkeeper josé sà is forced to intervene in training against invading supporters @EURO2024FRA 🇵🇹💥 pic.twitter.com/EOZnjTGR4q — fan of football ⚽💙♥️💯 (@MPrevu79599) June 14, 2024

According to Reuters, tickets to watch Portugal train were on sale for as much as €800 and a total of 6,000 free tickets were given out ahead of the session.

The Sun claims a crowd of 8,000 people turned up for the event.

It is no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo was the main attraction.

Portugal will face Turkey and Georgia in the group stages and they’re fully expected to reach the latter rounds in what could be Ronaldo’s final international tournament.

Fernandes is not the only United player representing Portugal this summer. He is joined in the squad by Diogo Dalot, who heads into the tournament in good form.

