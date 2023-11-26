Video: Pop goes the cauliflower ear! Things get bloody disgusting after fighter absorbs elbow

Things got all sorts of nasty during an ACA welterweight grand prix bout Friday in St. Petersberg, Russia.

A hard elbow from Edil Esengulov (24-5-1) against Vinicius Cruz (12-6-1) on the ground in Round 4 kicked off the gory scene at ACA 166. Upon impact, Cruz’s ear partially disassociated from his head. As the ear flopped over, blood shot across the canvas and poured all over Cruz.

The referee immediately called timeout at the site of the injury. Upon a quick examination, the cageside doctor called the bout off, much to the frustration of Cruz.

Check out video of the madness below, once again courtesy of the great Caposa.

EXPLODING EAR WARNING Edil Esengulov bursts the cauliflower ear of Vinicius Cruz forcing the doctor to call a stop the fight in R4. Esengulov will advance in the ACA welterweight grand prix. #ACA166 pic.twitter.com/aEtisO4524 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie