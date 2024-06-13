(Video): Player and Chelsea troll their fans with new contract announcement

One player and Chelsea have had a bit of fun over the last couple of days as they trolled their fans with the new contract extension announcement.

IT was certainly a very different kind of way to do things, and you can tell that they all had great fun doing this!

The bottom line is that Chelsea Women’s star player Sam Kerr, has signed a new two-year-contract extension at the club, which is amazing news.

But Kerr had fans on strings before it was officially confirmed, pretending that the announcement, that had been teased on social media since last night, was her leaving the club!

You can just imagine the up and down emotions that Blues fans went through this morning with all these coming out!

The videos

First of all, the official Chelsea Women’s account posted the below video from Kerr, which was all dressed up as a leaving video and literally had the majority of the fan base in bits!

Then the real video was released announcing the contract extension!!

Well played, well played indeed!