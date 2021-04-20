Video will be pivotal in Aldon Smith case

Mike Florio
·1 min read
Last week, we saw the value of video when it came to the allegations regarding Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. As to the new situation involving Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith, video once again will be critical.

Video could show that Smith never touched the man who instigated battery charges against him in Louisiana. Video could support the notion that Smith and other family members went to talk to the husband of Smith’s pregnant sister after an alleged altercation between the two.

Smith will contend, we’re told, that he didn’t touch the man. If the video can indeed back up that up, this situation could be resolved quickly, just as the Donald situation was.

For Smith, his history works against him. Donald’s reputation was, and still is, pristine. Smith has had arrests and suspensions and challenges throughout much of his career.

Here’s hoping that, whatever the facts may be, the video allows the authorities to make a good decision as to what did and didn’t happen.

Video will be pivotal in Aldon Smith case originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

