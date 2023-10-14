VIDEO: Pisgah at Tuscola football
Here are video highlights of Tuscola’s 27-10 win vs. Pisgah on Friday.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
Andres Fox was given a 15-yard penalty and immediately tossed for his actions.
Flag football would be a 5-on-5 event played on a 50-yard field with no offensive or defensive linemen.
The Spurs rookie finished with 23 points. You're going to want to see how he scored some of them.
"It seems like he’s ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that’ll be," McVay said during a news conference.
The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Harden is with the 76ers after a summer where he expected to be traded.
An efficient offense, steady QB play and a solid running game have helped Detroit establish its identity early in games.
"It is what it is," the tight end said when the NFL was mulling over his punishment.
The 2023-24 NBA season is near, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views.
The Browns QB's shoulder wasn't ready even after a bye week.
Adesanya, the former UFC middleweight champion, said he isn't going to fight for a long time and did not completely rule out retirement during a podcast appearance.
Three of the MLB's top regular-season teams were eliminated quickly this postseason.
The Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites against the undefeated Trojans.
Which Week 6 games will have the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon breaks down every matchup.
Deion Sanders' team is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
The four teams in the NLCS are a big surprise.
Sean Payton said he screwed up at the end of the first half vs. Kansas City.
Stroll pushed his personal trainer after climbing from his car in qualifying.