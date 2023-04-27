Video: Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner on her resiliency
Watch Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner discuss resilience in her first news conference since being detained in Russia for drug possession.
Griner and Taurasi have played eight seasons together with the Mercury since 2013.
Griner said the journey to returning to basketball from “basically doing nothing” was strenuous and is “still a process.”
"That day was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share," Griner said in a news release.
Brittney Griner's travel plan will be "confidential," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told The Associated Press.
