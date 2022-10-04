Video of Peyton and Eli Manning reacting to streaker getting tackled goes viral

Peyton and Eli Manning have been a big hit on their alternate broadcasts of Monday Night Football over the last two seasons.

The “ManningCast” features the Mannings watching games from their own homes while providing commentary. The Super Bowl champions obviously know football well, and they offer insightful comments on every broadcast, but they also entertain fans with their hilarious quips — directed at each other and others.

During the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams games in Week 4, Peyton and Eli reacted to a fan running into the field during a stoppage in play. Video of their reaction has gone viral on social media with millions of views across various platforms.

Peyton & @EliManning will do play-by-play of anything… including a streaker on the field 😂 pic.twitter.com/OXsYj9ieqS — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 4, 2022

The fan’s field invasion ended when he was met by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“A nice hit, though!” Peyton said. “It was a nice, legal hit.”

Eli scoffed at the fan streaking without actually streaking.

“Amateur hour there,” the ex-QB said. “If you’re gonna streak, you gotta go full-throttle and go nude, right? I mean, what is this?”

Peyton and Eli have seven more games this season (view the schedule).

