Video: Pensacola State College volleyball closes out Palm Beach State for 17th-straight win
An errant Palm Beach State shot lifted the Pensacola State College women's volleyball team to its 17th win in a row and 21st overall this season.
Follow the action all day Saturday as we keep you updated on Week 5 action.
Chubb underwent his first knee surgery on Friday.
The former first-round pick criticized teammates and said he could beat LeBron James 1-on-1, among other things.
No. 1 Georgia needed another second-half comeback and a heroic effort from tight end Brock Bowers to avoid its first loss in nearly two years.
Dame's arrival in Milwaukee was a little awkward.
Bautista recorded 33 saves in 56 appearances for the AL East champion Orioles this season.
Baylor overcame a 28-point second half deficit to storm back and get a much-needed win over UCF.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
Nick Sanchez said he was hit by a 'cheap shot' while walking back to his hauler after the race. Per media at the track, the alleged aggressor was Matt Crafton.
Chandler Jones' release comes after a turbulent week that saw him arrested for allegedly violating a protective order.
Kansas unlocked a new way to score a TD on an option play.
Ray Davis had one of the best single-game performances in Kentucky history.
David Njoku was treated by team medical personnel and did not go to a hospital after suffering burns while lighting a fire pit at his home.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Rodón let his emotions get the best of him during a miserable start.
The Mariners are playing with the urgency befitting a team fighting for a playoff spot. But statistically, they’re probably playing their final series of the season.
The Utes desperately miss QB Cameron Rising and TE Brant Kuithe.
The who and how of the Liberty's early scoring was the most impressive and indicated a win was in reach. It was the most efficient of the series for the team collectively.