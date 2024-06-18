(Video): Pending new Chelsea signing scores world class solo goal

Chelsea are currently looking to soon announce another new signing and last night, he scored a word class solo goal for his club.

Back in May, Fabrizio Romano gave the ‘here we go’ for this transfer deal, and Chelsea will be looking to get it done and over the line finally after weeks of negotiations.

They will of course fear any late hijack attempts like Wolves have seemingly done on their pursuit to sign young right back Pedro Lima from Sport Recife, but otherwise, it looks like Estevao Willian is soon to be a Chelsea player!

Willian is expected to soon be heading to Stamford Bridge from Brazilian side Palmeiras, and it was for them who he grabbed his great goal for last night.

Perfect finish

Estevao Willian what a goal. One of the best young talent in the world pic.twitter.com/qNl5OLf7Ae — CFCDatro (@CFCDatro) June 18, 2024

As seen above, Willian’s finish was perfect. But it was also the fact that he won the ball back himself, travelled with it, then banged it in that just made this goal so special.