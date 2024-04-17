VIDEO: Paul Landry takes his swing at college baseball
At 51 years old, and with a prosthetic lower right leg, Paul Landry is giving college baseball a shot for the first time this spring.
At 51 years old, and with a prosthetic lower right leg, Paul Landry is giving college baseball a shot for the first time this spring.
Zion Williamson played a career-high 70 games this regular season.
The Blue Devils are losing the top four scorers from their Elite Eight team.
Royce Freeman is now the most experienced running back on the Cowboys’ roster after Tony Pollard’s departure.
Albies initially played through the broken toe, but he hit the injured list after X-rays revealed a fracture.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski takes some time to answer some pressing questions in his latest mailbag.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop in the lap to concoct the best blockbuster trades possible that are a win-win for both sides. First, the dynamic duo start with the news that Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith is receiving a big-time contract extension, meaning the Eagles are now paying two wideouts $25M annually. Can they manage to keep up the talent and depth on their roster with cap numbers like that? In other news, the New York Jets announced they're wearing their 1980s throwbacks full-time next season, which makes Frank a very happy man. Fitz and Frank have some fake trades they'd like to see, and they go one-by-one down the list as they send Justin Jefferson to the Buffalo Bills (and Arizona Cardinals), the Minnesota Vikings up to fifth overall, Brandon Aiyuk to the Los Angeles Chargers, Tee Higgins to the Kansas City Chiefs, Dak Prescott to the Minnesota Vikings, Brock Bowers to Kansas City and Micah Parsons to the Atlanta Falcons. The duo finish off the show by snake drafting the best first overall picks of all time.
Griffin played for the Pistons, Nets, and Celtics, but spent more than half his career with the Lob City Clippers.
Freeland was pinch running due to the Rockies being thin on their bench.
Tyon Grant-Foster led the Lopes to their first ever NCAA tournament win earlier this year.
As a new era of Milwaukee baseball begins, the 26-year-old is continuing to improve and impress on both offense and defense.
Follow along as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more find their WNBA homes in Monday's draft.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
The Eagles love to set the going rate for a position. DeVonta Smith's extension is the latest.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the latest buzz coming from spring games, pitch if Auburn and Michigan need to add quarterbacks in the transfer portal, Kentucky welcoming new basketball coach Mark Pope, and a lawsuit against Goofy.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.