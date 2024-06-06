Video: Paul Gascoigne has podcast panel in stitches after issuing comical response to failed United move

Paul Gascoigne has reflected on what could’ve been in his playing career had he signed for Manchester United when linked with a move in 1988.

The former England international enjoyed an illustrious career, most notably with his nation, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers.

In the latest instalment of the Rest Is Football podcast, he detailed how the Red Devils had done their utmost to acquire his signature prior to his Spurs transfer, offering his mum and dad £20,000, a house and a phone. As well as that, they even offered his sister a sunbed!

Of course, Gascoigne famously turned down Sir Alex Ferguson’s advances, and, despite the abundance of United silverware that followed his rejection, the ex-midfielder assured the panel – consisting of Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards – that he had no regrets.

“People always say, ‘Would it have been different if I had signed for Man United? Would he have kept us under control?’

“Well, Eric Cantona two-footed somebody in the neck in the stands, Wayne Rooney went with a granny, and Ryan Giggs went with his brother’s wife – so I might have fitted in!”

🚨 Paul Gascoigne Part 1 Is Now LIVE! 🚨 ❌ Turning Down #MUFC & #LFC

⛪️ Calls From The Pope

😅 Ostriches & Tractors At Training@GaryLineker, @AlanShearer & @MicahRichards are joined by @TheGazza_ in the latest podcast below 👇 — The Rest Is Football (@RestIsFootball) June 5, 2024

Footage courtesy of The Rest Is Football.

