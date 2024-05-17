Video: Patchy Mix surprises Tatiana Suarez with proposal at Eiffel Tower

One of MMA’s resident power couples are officially engaged.

In the hours leading up to his Bellator Champions Series: Paris title defense, bantamweight champion Patchy Mix got one knee and popped the question to girlfriend and UFC flyweight contender Tatiana Suarez at the Eiffel Tower. In MMA fashion, the engaged couple then squared up for a faceoff.

Suarez announced the news Friday on Instagram.

“I love you @PatchyMix,” Suarez wrote. “Thank you for making this trip even more special for us. A moment in time I’ll never forget.”

Mix defends his title Friday vs. Magomed Magomedov, a man he already defeated once prior. Suarez does not have a publicly-known fight on the books.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie