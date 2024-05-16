Video: Is Patchy Mix’s Bellator title defense the best fight of the weekend?

The UFC and PFL are hosting events this weekend, with Bellator Champions Series: Paris going down on Friday and UFC Fight Night 241 following on Saturday.

Both cards host very compelling main events with Edson Barboza vs.Lerone Murphy headlining the UFC card, and Patchy Mix’s title defense against Magomed Magomedov being the top bill for Bellator.

Which promotion has the best MMA fight of the weekend?

MMA Junkie’s Matthew Wells, Dan Tom, Mike Bohn, and host Danny Segura unanimously agree its Mix’s return to the cage.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and also don't miss this week's complete episode of "Spinning Back Clique" below on YouTube or in podcast form.

