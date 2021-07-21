Video: Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich face off ahead of rematch at BKFC 19

TAMPA, Fla. – Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich kept things professional during their first faceoff of fight week ahead of their rematch.

VanZant and Ostovich faced off Wednesday at the Bare Knuckle FC 19 press conference. The two former UFC fighters headline BKFC 19 card on Friday.

It’s a rematch that stems from their January 2019 MMA bout when VanZant won by first-round armbar at UFC Fight Night 143. This time, it will be an all-out standup battle as the recently signed Ostovich makes her bareknuckle debut.

Additionally, the press conference featured other staredowns in Britain Hart vs. Jenny Savage, Taylor Starling vs. Cassie Robb, as well as the platform showdown matchups.

Check out the full faceoffs for the BKFC 19 main card in the video above.