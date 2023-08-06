VIDEO: Oregon football coach Dan Lanning reacts to Big 10 announcement
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning talks about the University of Oregon's move to the Big 10 in 2024.
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning talks about the University of Oregon's move to the Big 10 in 2024.
Colorado voted last week to return to the Big 12 in 2024, leaving the Pac-12 conference with just nine teams.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde react to the news that the Big Ten will be adding the University of Oregon and University of Washington.
After a roller coaster of exploration and negotiation across the week, the Ducks and Huskies will exit the Pac 12, leaving the 108-year-old league with no certain future.
Here's a look at the potential first-ballot Hall-of-Famers for next year's class.
Simone Biles is back.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
Will Diaz become the first MMA fighter to beat Paul?
With TV executives firmly in control of a sport that's fracturing more and more by the day, it's easy to be a jaded fan. And if you're one of those fans, you should be pulling for a school that just got left behind.
The Mets made multiple blockbuster trades at the deadline to move expensive players for young prospects.
Here's how to watch Jake Paul's next fight.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its fastest track this weekend as the chase for the final playoff spots heats up.
The Mets traded Verlander back to the Astros at the trade deadline after half a season in New York.
When you need to wake up to catch Women's World Cup games, where to watch and more.
Zach Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas were among the Hall of Fame's newest class.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The defections of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 come on the heels of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 last week.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
Sills was indicted in February, less than two weeks before the Eagles played in the Super Bowl.