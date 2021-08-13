Video: ONE Championship: Battleground II highlights include brutal one-punch, 10-second KO

ONE Championship: Battleground II took place Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium and streamed on B/R Live.

In the main event, Zhang Lipeng won a unanimous decision against former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang, who dropped his fourth consecutive fight.

The highlight of the card, however, belonged to Eko Roni Saputra, who needed just 10 seconds to knock out Liu Peng Shuai with a vicious right hand.

(Photo courtesy of ONE Championship)

Complete ONE Championship: Battleground II results: