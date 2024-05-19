Video: Oleksandr Usyk’s epic walkout for undisputed boxing title fight vs. Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk impressed many on Saturday night for obvious reasons, but it wasn’t just the historic win that had people talking.

Usyk’s walkout to the ring for his undisputed heavyweight title fight against Tyson Fury was one of the best entrances in recent memory. The Ukrainian had a Hollywood-like walkout. Usyk was locked in, rocking a coat, and had a whole light show behind him as his team carried his titles to the ring. It was epic.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) defeated Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) in a split decision to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in 1999. The fight took place on Saturday night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

