Video: OHSAA football state finals | Victor Hoelscher's punt return TD for Marion Local
Watch video of Marion Local's Victor Hoelscher returning a punt 64 yards for a touchdown vs. Dalton in the OHSAA football state finals, Dec. 2, 2023.
Watch video of Marion Local's Victor Hoelscher returning a punt 64 yards for a touchdown vs. Dalton in the OHSAA football state finals, Dec. 2, 2023.
Alabama lobbed a wrench into the four-team playoff discussion with its win over Georgia on Saturday. That both teams could possibly miss out on the playoff this season is a result of the disastrous 'Alliance.'
Can the defending champs snap Houston's hot streak?
Georgia had won 29 straight games until it lost on Saturday.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
UFC Austin got off to quite a start.
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.
The Crew were down 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining in Saturday's MLS Eastern Conference final. Two substitutes spurred a stunning comeback and a wild 3-2 win.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
Arman Tsarukyan made a statement against Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin.
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 14 college football schedule.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
Which NFC powerhouse will provide the most fantasy points on Sunday afternoon? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
Where will KD rank among NBA scorers when his career is over?
Looking for an edge on the competition this week and beyond? Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings.
Which sleepers will awaken in Week 13? Scott Pianowski reveals his list.
The Dolphins running back aggravated his knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.
Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country in the Class of 2024 and a Duke commit, did it all for the Eagles.