VIDEO: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day discusses win over Purdue

Ohio State heard about the times that Purdue squashed several dreams over the most recent past all week leading up to another trip to West Lafayette. No problem this weekend because the Buckeyes more than took care of business in a 41-7 whitewashing of the Boilermakers in a messy weather affair in Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Ryan Day wanted a quick start for his team to set the tone, and he more or less got that and it all rolled towards a rather comfortable win to set the stage for a fairly sizeable matchup with Penn State next weekend.

Day met with the media after the game to discuss what he saw from his team and to field some questions, and we’re sure you are interested in what the man that wears the headset had to say. Watch below thanks to the WBNS 10TV YouTube channel. In it, you can hear Day talk about play of Dallan Hayden at running back, how the defense performed again, the packages put in for quarterback Devin Brown, and more.

Ohio State now gets ready for a massive matchup with Penn State Saturday that might go down as one of the biggest games of the year in college football. We’ll have plenty leading up to that one, so stay with us for a ton of preview pieces and analysis throughout the week.

