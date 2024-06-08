(Video): “Nothing concrete” – Fabrizio Romano shoots down shocking exit rumours

Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive video for his amazing Daily Briefing today had a strong Chelsea theme, with Christopher Nkunku’s future coming up as a topic.

The insider dismissed the idea that the Frenchman could leave the Blues this summer, saying there’s nothing “concrete” to the whispers.

Honestly we’re not at all surprised to hear this is the case. While it was without doubt a disappointing campaign for Nkunku and Chelsea, and there even seemed to be some implicit criticism of him from Mauricio Pochettino at times, there’s a new sheriff in town now, and a fresh start for Nkunku, hopefully injury free and with a full preseason to get him up to speed and settled in Enzo Maresca’s new look side.

If this year goes badly too we will start to worry. Until then, it all sounds like baseless gossip.

You can see the insider speaking in the clip embedded below