Video: Nolan Patrick’s first career NHL goal helps spark Flyers comeback

Nolan Patrick has his first career NHL goal, and it came at a pivotal time for the Philadelphia Flyers.

On Tuesday, the Flyers spotted the Nashville Predators a three-goal lead, before roaring back with three goals of their own in just under five minutes late in the second period to tie the game.

Patrick had Philadelphia’s second goal of the night, which was the result of a determined forecheck from Flyers’ forward Dale Weise, who caused the turnover and then passed the puck in front for Patrick to blast home.



