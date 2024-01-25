Video: Nick Degnan scores 20 points in Brentwood boys basketball win vs Independence
Nick Degnan scored 20 points for Brentwood boys basketball and Daniel Cochran added 17 in the Bruins' 62-43 win at Independence on Tuesday. See the highlights.
Nick Degnan scored 20 points for Brentwood boys basketball and Daniel Cochran added 17 in the Bruins' 62-43 win at Independence on Tuesday. See the highlights.
As they hunt for their third offensive coordinator in three years, the Eagles are determined to keep what worked while injecting some new ideas into their offense.
The WNBA Finals MVP spent her entire, 12-year career with the Sparks
Nick Sirianni is staying as Eagles coach but with some changes.
The court storm was the latest in college basketball in recent days, though all Kentucky players made it off without incident.
The 17-team ACC schedule for 2024 is finally here.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about why the Milwaukee Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin and if Doc Rivers makes them a better team before discussing the Team USA men’s basketball roster pool and the games of the week.
Can Doc Rivers lead the Bucks to a championship?
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
What will the weather be like for the conference championship games?
Milwaukee is exploring options to improve its roster and defense as the trade deadline looms.
Zverev advances to his seventh major semifinal.
Rhys Hoskins missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist has finally joined the UFC.
The star-studded list of 41 players will need to be cut down to 12.
The reason for Griffin's dismissal wasn't immediately clear.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame is welcoming three new members.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
Tom Telesco, who spent the last 11 seasons with the Chargers, will stay in the AFC West.
Terry Rozier might be the best player you have not seen or heard from this season.
He tested positive for two banned substances, according to the league.