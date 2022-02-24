Video: Nick Chubb NFL Combine throwback posted by Browns social media

The NFL Combine kicks off next week giving teams a chance to get their eyes on a majority of the draft-eligible players for 2022. The annual event in Indianapolis, Indiana has developed into a spectacle of its own.

The Combine combines on-the-field testing with off-the-field interviews with teams. The testing on the field is broadcast through NFL Network and other media partners, giving fans a chance to see prospective players in a variety of events.

This year’s Combine had announced a “bubble” of sorts for players before quickly backtracking.

We will hear from Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry on Tuesday and head coach Kevin Stefanski on Wednesday.

The Browns social media gave a flashback look at RB Nick Chubb’s performance at his Combine a few years ago including behind the scenes video of his interview with the team:

"No matter what you're doing, be the best at that." @NickChubb21

“One of the toughest players” and “movement skills and strength with his lower body” were used to describe him coming out of college. He’s proven all of that during his time in the league earning himself a contract extension last year with Cleveland.

The soft-spoken Chubb’s quote about being the best at everything he is doing seems to fit his hardworking mindset.

