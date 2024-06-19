(Video): “Next few hours” – Fabrizio Romano drops big Chelsea transfer teaser

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dropped a big Chelsea transfer teaser on his latest YouTube video regarding one of Chelsea’s big targets this summer.

It’s been the top Chelsea story for weeks now, and they are looking to push ahead and get this one over the line.

Romano has put the latest out on Chelsea’s attempts to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window after he became the priority target for The Blues.

Chelsea have been chasing a new striker as well, but it looks like they are putting a lot of energy into getting this Olise deal over the line soon.

Romano drops a teaser

As you will see in the video above, Romano has teased Chelsea fans with his latest Olise update.

He says: “While Chelsea is finding a striker, the ‘Olise Operation’ is still ongoing. I will update you in the next few hours and days on this. Chelsea are ‘activating all their best possibilities’ for Olise and are trying for an agreement.”