Video from NC State football Victory Day
NC State football and GiGi’s Playhouse come together for Victory Day to support those with Down syndrome.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde react to the news that the Big Ten will be adding the University of Oregon and University of Washington.
Oregon and Washington left for the Big Ten on Friday while Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are headed to the Big 12.
The defections of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 come on the heels of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 last week.
Could four teams be joining the Big 12 from the Pac-12?
Judon had been pushing for a new deal with the Patriots.
Sanders called out the hypocrisy of those who chastise players for chasing money but not school administrators.
Sills was indicted in February, less than two weeks before the Eagles played in the Super Bowl.
The NFL says both violated the league's personal conduct policy.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
I'm not buying into the Justin Fields hype. Prove me wrong.
Anthony Davis averaged 25.9 points for the Lakers last season.
The NBA players' union spoke out against the Magic's recent political donation of $50,000.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its fastest track this weekend as the chase for the final playoff spots heats up.
Ware was an anchor for the Cowboys' defense for several years, and then he capped his career by helping the Broncos win a Super Bowl title.
If anyone sees this as a farce, they should listen to Diaz and know it is anything but that.
Ware will be enshrined on Saturday.
Matt Harmon and Fantasy Points' Scott Barrett conclude 'Rankings Week' by trying to identify the hardest players to rank and project in fantasy drafts this month.
Arizona’s departure from the Pac-12 would be the latest major shakeup in conference realignment i.
The former No. 2 overall pick connected on a 57-yard pass in the first quarter of Jets-Browns.
For more than a half-decade, Diana Taurasi has been the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer. Now, the Phoenix Mercury guard has pushed the mark to a milestone number.