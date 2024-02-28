VIDEO: NC girls shoot past Mount Gilead into district finals
The Green Wave made 10 3-pointers in its 51-25 Division IV district semifinal win at Big Walnut High School.
Hardman caught one pass with the Jets. He caught the Super Bowl-winning pass with the Chiefs.
KU's previous loss to an unranked team at home took place in 2018.
More than 17,000 fans filed out of the building midway through the second half of Tuesday's game.
Strus made FIVE 3-pointers in the final four minutes.
Daniels went from a mid-round prospect to a potential top-five pick after his magnificent Heisman season at LSU. There are some concerns with the finer points of his game though.
Tyreek Hill's latest alleged off-field incident is a bizarre one.
Boston has been the best team in the NBA this season, and its new big man has been at the center of it all.
Reigning LIV Golf champion Talor Gooch says the Masters deserves an asterisk if LIV players aren't involved.
In today's special edition: In lieu of our typical format, the top half of today's newsletter is dedicated to our feature story: Rugby, mouthguards and the future of head injuries.
When Clark passes his late father, Jaeson Maravich hopes basketball fans will appreciate what she has achieved. But he also has conflicting emotions and says it's 'two totally separate records."
Jeff Jones experienced a heart attack in December and had to step away from the team last month to undergo cancer treatments.
Damon Arnette has now been arrested several times since the Raiders selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
There's plenty of movement in the latest version of the AP poll.
The Nuggets weathered a 23-point first half from Klay Thompson then rallied for a runaway win.
Dalton Del Don audits the pitching landscape, identifying underrated and overrated arms this fantasy baseball draft season.
After three weeks off since their last podcast, Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman are back with the latest episode of Baseball Bar-B-Cast, now on the Yahoo Sports network. So many exciting baseball things have happened in the last few weeks as spring training gets off the ground, and of course we have nowhere else to start but the pants.
Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba combined for a brilliant late goal to earn Inter Miami a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Sunday.
Suarez beat Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line in the third-closest finish in NASCAR history.
It’s still unclear if Shohei Ohtani will play in the Dodgers’ season opener against the Padres next month in South Korea.