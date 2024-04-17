Video: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Miami press conference live stream (6:30 p.m. ET)

The third stop on a four-city tour of press conferences to promote
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 continues Wednesday in Miami, and you can watch a live stream of the festivities right here beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).
Diaz and Masvidal are
set to run things back in the boxing ring June 1 in a Fanmio pay-per-view headliner at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The next stop on the “Baddest Tour” follows last week’s press conference in Las Vegas and Tuesday’s wild scene in New York City.
You can watch it go down in the video above.
For more on the fight, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Diaz vs. Masvidal 2.
