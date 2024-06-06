Advertisement

Video: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal press conference live stream from Anaheim

mma junkie staff
·8 min read

With one month until Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2, the former UFC stars will come together for a press conference Thursday, and you can watch a live stream of the festivities right here beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

Diaz and Masvidal are set to run things back in the boxing ring July 6 in a Fanmio pay-per-view headliner at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., the site of Tuesday’s press conference. It’ll be the fourth time that Diaz and Masvidal come face to face before their rematch.

You can watch it go down in the video above.

For more on the fight, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Diaz vs. Masvidal 2.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie