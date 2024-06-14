Video: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal ‘Last Man Standing,’ Episode 1

Former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal collide July 6 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Unlike the first meeting, the rematch will take place in boxing.

Ahead of the event, the promotion is putting together a behind-the-scenes docuseries that will follow the athletes through the process of fight camp and leading up to the fight. Episode 1 debuted Thursday on YouTube and can be watched above. New episodes will premiere weekly, Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Diaz, 39, debuted in boxing in August when he lost a unanimous decision to Jake Paul. The bout was his first combat sports competition since he became a free agent in 2022.

Masvidal, 39, retired from MMA following his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns in April 2023. This fight will be his first combat sports competition since then.

