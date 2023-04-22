Video: Nate Diaz throws water bottle at Chase DeMoor sparking big scuffle at Misfits Boxing

When Nate Diaz attends a combat sports event, security knows they have to be on their toes.

The former UFC star was in attendance at MF & DAZN X Series 6, and got into a big scuffle with reality star Chase DeMoor.

It’s unclear what set Diaz off, but he stood up and threw a water bottle at DeMoor, who was placed a few rows behind him at ringside, causing a huge scuffle to break out with security and others doing their best to keep everyone separated.

Check out video of the incident below (via Twitter):

Nate Diaz threw a water bottle at Chase DeMoor and incited a scuffle at tonight's Misfits Boxing event. 😬 🎥 @MisFitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/jfwRta3hdu — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 22, 2023

Getting into with Diaz wasn’t the first time DeMoor was involved with some drama at the event.

Earlier in the evening, DeMoor fought Stevie Knight, and was on his way to a knockout victory. However, as Knight fell to the canvas, DeMoor kept punching, akin to MMA ground and pound, which led to his disqualification. Knight’s team stormed the ring after DeMoor’s actions, creating an ugly scene as both teams pushed and shoved each other while officials tried to calm the tension.

CHAOS after Chase DeMoor knocked out Stevie Knight 😳 #JMXBell Knight takes the W by DQ pic.twitter.com/xZbCA2tEdD — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) April 21, 2023

Throughout his career, Diaz has been a part of many scuffles surrounding combat sports events. In one of his most recent incidents, Diaz and his entrourage were involved with Jake Paul’s team behind the scenes in November when Paul boxed UFC legend Anderson Silva – and yes, beverages were also tossed then too.

Diaz is currently booked for his professional boxing debut on Aug. 5 against Paul. The event takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas and will air live on pay-per-view. The fight will be the first for Diaz since his UFC exit after a 27-fight run that began after Season 5 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2007.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie