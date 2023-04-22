Video: Nate Diaz chokes man unconscious in street fight; Conor McGregor, Dana White, Jake Paul react

Nate Diaz has a knack for the street fight, which was on full display Friday in New Orleans once again.

Not only did Diaz ignite a kerfuffle when he chucked a water bottle at Netflix reality series star Chase DeMoor at a Misfits Boxing event where his teammate Chris Avila was competing, he also guillotined a man into unconsciousness in a post-event melee on the streets of New Orleans, a new video shows.

It’s unclear how or why the scuffle started, but the video captured how it ended – at least for one man. The video was posted by social media and YouTube influencer JiDion, who wrote in a lead-in tweet, “Broooo I’m f*cked up and Nate Diez [sic] choked out my homie.”

NATE WHY YOU CHOKE OUT MY HOMIE😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rDG0MYMvma — FOLDion (@Jidion6) April 22, 2023

Shortly thereafter, other videos surfaced of DeMoor in a street brawl against multiple people. The caption that accompanied the video, posted by gamer OVERT, read, “Chase Demoor fights Nate Diaz whole team in New Orleans.”

The video appears to be taken in front of the same businesses that were visible in the original Diaz choke video.

Diaz has quite the resume of fights in and around events he’s not actually competing on. From the infamous Strikeforce Nashville brawl, to a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov and company at a World Series of Fighting event, to the more recent ejection at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event, Diaz and his squad have proved unwilling to back down.

Alleged injuries

YouTuber Keemstar, who appeared to be with JiDeon later posted a video of who appears to be the man Diaz choked out. The “Logan Paul lookalike” showed off a nasty gash on the back of his head.

Nate Diaz beat up a Logan Paul look alike. Jake Paul in trouble! pic.twitter.com/rUJgEviQC7 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 22, 2023

Demoor reacts

Saturday, DeMoor reacted after the string of videos were posted on social media.

“Nate Diaz top 5 softest dudes in UFC history,” he wrote. “Jake Paul is gonna have a field day with bro.”

Nate Diaz top 5 softest dudes in UFC history, 😂 jake Paul is gonna have a field day with bro. — Chase DeMoor (@ChaseDeMoor) April 22, 2023

Diaz has yet to comment publicly on the brawl.

Dana White reacts

Shortly after the video went viral, a live stream of UFC president Dana White playing blackjack caught the moment he first watched the video.

Initially, White thought the man choked by Diaz was Logan Paul, a comparison many on Twitter also made.

Adin Ross and Dana White reacted to Nate Diaz choking out "Logan Paul" pic.twitter.com/m54oS3l1Hd — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) April 22, 2023

Conor McGregor

While White didn’t necessarily seem to find the video amusing, one other MMA luminary did, as longtime Diaz rival Conor McGregor expressed on Twitter.

Hahaha Nate on a rampage tonight! Let’s go Nate! Hahaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2023

Lovely little knee to the body hahahaa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2023

I mince nate in the clinch these days. Actually anyone in the clinch. Minced. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2023

Left like bolognese ya go against me in the clinch. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2023

What's next?

Barring any unforeseen street altercations, Diaz’s next fight is expected to be an Aug. 5 boxing match vs. Jake Paul at American Airlines Arena in Dallas.

The bout will mark Diaz’s boxing debut and his first professional competition since he departed the UFC to test free agency in late 2022.

Diaz has indicated that he plans to box Paul, then return to the UFC.

“We love Nate,” White recently told MMA Junkie, though he declined to go into further detail as to how much interest the company had on re-signing one of the sport’s most popular stars.

