Natasha Jonas is scheduled to defend her 147-pound title against former 130-pound champ Mikaela Mayer on Saturday at Echo Arena in Liverpool, England (ESPN+)

Jonas and Mayer on Friday made weight for the fight, the beltholder coming in at 146 pounds and the challenger weighing 146½.

The show begins at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

Video courtesy of Sky Sports.

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie