VIDEO: NASCAR on Harvick’s windshield penalty

Kevin Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing Ford had seven of the eight top windshield fasteners either loose or missing, which triggered the team’s disqualification from Talladega Superspeedway.

Harvick had crossed the finish line second to Ryan Blaney before his car went through post-race inspection. NASCAR requires all windshield fasteners to be secure throughout the entire event.

On Saturday morning at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series managing director Brad Moran explained the rule, how the fasteners are to be installed, and why Harvick’s team was disqualified.

“It’s almost impossible for (the fasteners) to come loose when the parts and pieces that are supplied with the car,” Moran said.

