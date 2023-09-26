Video: How much drama did Francis Ngannou add to the Tyson Fury fight with his accusation?

Before he even has his first pro boxing match, Francis Ngannou has brought another layer of intrigue to his fight with Tyson Fury.

A month out from the fight in Saudi Arabia, Ngannou (0-0) said he thinks Fury (33-0-1) has cheated in past fights by manipulating his gloves to make them smaller and less padded. Ngannou said he will request extra checks of Fury’s gloves on fight night.

Ngannou says he’s heard complaints from some of Fury’s previous opponents, and that’s what’s made him suspicious about potential glove tampering. Is his move a fair question? Might it be a head game?

MMA Junkie’s “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Matthew Wells, Nolan King and Danny Segura joined host Mike Bohn to talk about the latest for the boxing debut of the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s full “Spinning Back Clique” episode below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie